MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Mexico's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 334 over the past 24 hours to 5,666 people, the confirmed case tally has increased by 2,713 to 54,346, both indicators made new highs in the week when the country's authorities began to phase out sanitary restrictions, according to updated statistics from the Mexican Health Ministry.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,713 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded, this is the maximum daily increase registered since the beginning of the epidemic," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 316,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.7 million.