UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Former Attorney General Jesus Mutillo Karam Arrested - Attorney General's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Mexico's Former Attorney General Jesus Mutillo Karam Arrested - Attorney General's Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Mexico's former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who led the agency during the initial investigation into the case of missing students in Iguala, has been arrested, the Attorney General's Office said.

"The Federal Ministerial Police completes an arrest warrant against Jesus 'M'. More information will come soon," the Attorney General's Office said on social media on Friday.

Local media confirmed that the person in question is Mexico's former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who was reportedly arrested while exiting his home in Mexico City.

Karam led the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in the city of Iguala in Mexico's southwestern Guerrero state in 2014.

They were abducted after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in Iguala.

Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts revealed that local police were involved. According to Mexican authorities, the students were likely burnt at a trash dump near the city of Cocula located in Guerrero state.

Over a hundred people were arrested following the tragic incident, including the former mayor of Iguala and numerous police officials. Over two dozen key witnesses were reportedly killed or died during the investigation.

Related Topics

Protest Police Social Media Died Iguala Mexico City Mexico Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

4 hours ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

4 hours ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

4 hours ago
 Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents ..

Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents forced to evacuate

4 hours ago
 Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine B ..

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Champio ..

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.