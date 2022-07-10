UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Former President Echeverria Dies At 100 - Obrador

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Mexico's Former President Echeverria Dies at 100 - Obrador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Mexico's Former President Luis Echeverria Alvarez, who led the country in 1970-1976, has died at the age of 100, Mexico's President Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed.

"On behalf of the Government of Mexico, I send respectful condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Luis Echeverria Alvarez, president of Mexico during the six-year term from 1970 to 1976," Obrador said on social media on Saturday.

According to Mexican media reports, the former president died on Friday at his home in Cuernavaca, the capital of Mexico's Morelos state.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Born on January 17, 1922 in the Mexican capital, Echeverria is remembered for accusations that he (then-Secretary of the Interior) was one of the people responsible for the repression of the student protests in 1968 in the Tlatelolco section of Mexico City, which left scores of young people dead. Echeverria was arrested on charges of genocide in 2006, but in 2009 the charges were dismissed.

Related Topics

Dead Social Media Student Died Young Cuernavaca Mexico City Mexico January Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

4 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt ..

Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt

4 hours ago
 UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid ..

UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid to replace Johnson

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.