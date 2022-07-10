MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Mexico's Former President Luis Echeverria Alvarez, who led the country in 1970-1976, has died at the age of 100, Mexico's President Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed.

"On behalf of the Government of Mexico, I send respectful condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Luis Echeverria Alvarez, president of Mexico during the six-year term from 1970 to 1976," Obrador said on social media on Saturday.

According to Mexican media reports, the former president died on Friday at his home in Cuernavaca, the capital of Mexico's Morelos state.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Born on January 17, 1922 in the Mexican capital, Echeverria is remembered for accusations that he (then-Secretary of the Interior) was one of the people responsible for the repression of the student protests in 1968 in the Tlatelolco section of Mexico City, which left scores of young people dead. Echeverria was arrested on charges of genocide in 2006, but in 2009 the charges were dismissed.