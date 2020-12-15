Mexico's Lopez Obrador Congratulates Biden On US Election Victory: Official
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Mexico's leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday, over a month after the Democrat won the US election.
Lopez Obrador, who has nurtured a strong relationship with incumbent US President Donald Trump, was one of the last remaining high-profile leaders yet to congratulate Biden on his victory, which was confirmed on Monday by the US Electoral College.