Mexico's Lopez Obrador Congratulates Biden On US Election Victory: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:29 PM

Mexico's leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday, over a month after the Democrat won the US election

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Mexico's leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday, over a month after the Democrat won the US election.

Lopez Obrador, who has nurtured a strong relationship with incumbent US President Donald Trump, was one of the last remaining high-profile leaders yet to congratulate Biden on his victory, which was confirmed on Monday by the US Electoral College.

World

