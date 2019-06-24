UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Lopez Obrador Pledges To Sell Presidential Resort House To Help Poor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Mexico's Lopez Obrador Pledges to Sell Presidential Resort House to Help Poor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was going to sell a presidential resort house on the island of Cozumel in the country's Quintana Roo state to help those in need.

"I will study well everything that is related to the presidential house Casa Maya in Cozumel because it will be sold, and the money will be spent on the needs of the poor in Quintana Roo," Lopez Obrador said.

On Sunday, Mexico auctioned 27 luxurious drug lords' houses. According to the country's Finance Ministry, nine properties were sold at the auction, which raised 56.6 million pesos ($3 million).

Most of the funds will go to the poor in the state of Guerrero.

