In the fir forests of Mexico, one of the world's most dangerous countries for environmentalists, the legacy of butterfly defender Homero Gomez lives on two years after his suspected murder

Ocampo, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 )

Despite the dangers of standing up to illegal loggers, fellow conservationists continue Gomez's work guarding the El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary in Mexico's central highlands.

The agricultural engineer dedicated much of his life to protecting the habitat of the iconic orange and black insects, which migrate several thousand kilometers (miles) each year to Mexico, fleeing the Canadian winter.

His legacy "is in all of us," Olegario Sanchez told AFP during a patrol through the mountains of the El Rosario sanctuary, where swarms of butterflies delight visitors with majestic aerial dances.

The body of Gomez, who had gained international recognition for his activism and management of the sanctuary, was found at the bottom of a well in January 2020 in the state of Michoacan, where monarch butterflies spend the winter.

Days later, the dead body of another butterfly conservationist, Raul Hernandez, was found bearing signs of violence in Michoacan, which is home to several criminal gangs.

The prosecution's ongoing investigation suggests that Gomez, 50, was murdered.

He was one of 30 environmentalists killed in Mexico in 2020, according to rights group Global Witness.

The death toll soared 67 percent from 2019, making Mexico the second-deadliest country for environmentalists behind Colombia.

Almost a third of the attacks in Mexico were linked to logging, and half targeted Indigenous communities, Global Witness said.

Impunity was "shockingly high," with up to 95 percent of murders going unprosecuted, it added.