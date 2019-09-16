UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Permanent Representative In Vienna Elected As IAEA General Conference President

Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Mexico's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Alicia Guadalupe Buenrostro Massieu, was elected on Monday as president of the 63rd annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Mexico's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Alicia Guadalupe Buenrostro Massieu, was elected on Monday as president of the 63rd annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Buenrostro Massieu was nominated by the regional group of Latin America and the Caribbean. There were no other nominations.

"I express my gratitude for your trust in Mexico by electing me to lead these discussions and negotiations of the 63rd IAEA General Conference. I am particularly grateful for the support of my colleagues from Latin America and the Caribbean," Buenrostro Massieu told a plenary session.

The IAEA conference started earlier in the day and will run through Friday. It is set to focus on the application of the agency's safeguards in the middle East and North Korea as tensions remain high around the collapsing Iran nuclear deal and stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The UN nuclear watchdog will also address a range of internal issues, such as its annual report as well as budget for 2020-2021. Besides, delegates will vote to elect 11 new members to the IAEA's 35-member board of Governors.

