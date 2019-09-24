UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Starts To Erupt - Civil Defense Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Starts to Erupt - Civil Defense Service

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Mexican volcano Popocatepetl started to erupt on Monday, releasing gases and ash, the civil defense service of the Puebla state said.

"The Popocatepetl volcano has awakened and releases water steam, gases and ash," the service said on its Twitter page.

The service registered over 10 tremors, seven explosions and 152 outbursts within last 24 hours.

The authorities called on people to refrain from entering the 12-kilometer area (more than 7 miles) around the volcano and climbing the mountain.

Popocatepetl is located some 50 kilometers from Mexico City in the eastern half of the Trans-Mexican volcanic belt and poses a danger to highly populated nearby areas. The powerful eruption caused evacuation of tens of thousands of people in 2000.

Related Topics

Water Twitter Puebla Mexico City From

Recent Stories

New design academy launched to create next generat ..

44 minutes ago

West Papua: Day of violence sees at least 27 dead

45 minutes ago

Trump says he put no pressure' on Ukraine, as tens ..

45 minutes ago

Franco exhumation: Spain's Supreme Court to make k ..

45 minutes ago

All main rivers run normal:FFC

50 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.