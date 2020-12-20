UrduPoint.com
Mexico's President Holds Phone Talks With Joe Biden

Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held telephone talks with US President-elect Joe Biden, reaffirming commitment to joint work.

"From the historic city hall of Valladolid, Yucatan, I have spoken by phone with the president-elect of the United States, Joseph Biden.

We reaffirmed the commitment to work together for the well-being of our peoples and nations," the president wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard commented on the conversation on Twitter, saying that soon, "a new stage in bilateral relationship will begin."

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

