Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered Donald Trump her "most sincere congratulations" Wednesday and said she looked forward to working with him on an array of issues facing the neighboring countries.

"I am certain that we will continue to work together in a coordinated manner, with dialogue and respect for our sovereignties, to advance the broad bilateral agenda that links us," she wrote on social media.

Mexico and the United States have "a very important economic integration that benefits both countries. It is a strength of both.

We do not compete with each other, but on the contrary, we complement each other," she added.

On the eve of the election, Trump vowed to impose tariffs of at least 25 percent on goods coming from Mexico unless it stops an "onslaught of criminals and drugs."

He has also vowed to carry out the largest deportation of migrants in US history.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman president who took office on October 1, had refrained from offering her congratulations earlier in the day at the news conference, saying it was "prudent to wait" for confirmation of the result.