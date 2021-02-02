UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's President Puts Forward Electric Energy Reform, Giving Priority To State Utility

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:00 AM

Mexico's President Puts Forward Electric Energy Reform, Giving Priority to State Utility

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sent a bill to Congress that would change the law on electric energy in favor of the state utility, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

According to the president's initiative, published by the parliamentary newspaper on Monday, energy from private solar or wind electric systems, as well as private hybrid electric systems, will no longer be given a priority. Instead, preference in supplying the national grid will be given to CFE facilities, particularly hydropower plants.

According to Lopez Obrador, the new reform will guarantee stable electricity tariffs and will prevent the private sector from taking advantage of the system.

The bill is expected to pass in Congress, which has up to a month to discuss the president's new initiative.

Related Topics

Electricity Mexico Congress From

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

7 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

7 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

7 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

7 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.