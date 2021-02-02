MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sent a bill to Congress that would change the law on electric energy in favor of the state utility, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

According to the president's initiative, published by the parliamentary newspaper on Monday, energy from private solar or wind electric systems, as well as private hybrid electric systems, will no longer be given a priority. Instead, preference in supplying the national grid will be given to CFE facilities, particularly hydropower plants.

According to Lopez Obrador, the new reform will guarantee stable electricity tariffs and will prevent the private sector from taking advantage of the system.

The bill is expected to pass in Congress, which has up to a month to discuss the president's new initiative.