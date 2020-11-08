UrduPoint.com
Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chose at this point not to congratulate Joe Biden on wining the 2020 US presidential election, saying that his country would wait for the official end of legal procedures first.

"We will wait for the end of all legal procedures. We do not want to be arrogant, we do not want to act rashly and we respect the right of peoples to self-determination," the Mexican president said at a press conference.

Mexico has thus become the first regional country to officially refrain from congratulating Biden until official results are validated.

According to reports, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has the same stance.

The leaders of Estonia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Egypt, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Japan and Venezuela, among others, have already congratulated Biden.

Although the official results of the presidential election are still lacking, projections of major US media showed on Saturday that Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to call the election, which he eventually did. Incumbent President Donald Trump has disagreed with the projections and claimed that he was the victor with 71 million valid votes.

