Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 08:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he has contracted the coronavirus for the third time and will cancel personal meetings for the next several days.

"You won't believe this friends: I tested positive for COVID-19. It's not serious. ... I had to suspend the tour, I am in Mexico City ... I'll spare myself for a few days.

(Secretary of the Interior) Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez will lead the morning sessions. See you soon," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter on Sunday night.

Earlier, the administration of the Mexican leader announced the president's tour in the state of Yucatan was being suspended.

Lopez Obrador first contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and reportedly underwent treatment for two weeks. The second time that the Mexican president contracted the coronavirus was a year later, but he canceled his public appearances only for four days then.

