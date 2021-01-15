MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would address the inadmissibility of censorship on social media at the nearest G20 meeting.

Targeted censorship on social media became the talk of the town over the past few days after several popular platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, shut down the accounts of outgoing US President Donald Trump and tens of thousands of his supporters.

"The freedom must be guaranteed. It must be preserved by states, it cannot belong to individual persons.

I will address this in a statement at the first G20 meeting," the Mexican president said at a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Lopez Obrador said Mexico might create its own national social media network with guarantees of the freedom of expression and no censorship.

The next G20 summit is expected to take place from October 30-31 in Italy, which is the organization's 2021 chair country, as announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.