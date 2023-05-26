UrduPoint.com

Mexico's President Urges Migrants In US Not To Vote For DeSantis In Presidential Election

Published May 26, 2023

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday urged the multimillion Hispanic community in the United States not to back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 US presidential election, accusing him of "anti-immigrant policies."

"I hope the Hispanics of Florida will wake up and not give him a single vote, that they will not vote for those who persecute immigrants, for those who do not respect Hispanics, because migrants, as the Bible says, deserve respect," the president told a press conference, broadcast by the government of Mexico on social media.

Lopez Obrador added that his earlier criticism of DeSantis was justified as the Florida governor's "playing politics with migrants was because he wanted to be the Republican party candidate."

DeSantis submitted his paperwork to the US Federal Election Commission to run for US president and formally launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday. He said he is running for president "to lead our great American comeback," saying the US must strengthen security on the country's border with Mexico and stop millions of illegal immigrants from pouring into the US.

