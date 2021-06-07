UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Ruling Coalition Heading For Majority In Sunday's Elections - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Mexico's ruling coalition is set to get a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the parliament, according to a preliminary vote count by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The coalition is projected to secure 265-292 seats in the 500-seat chamber.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) will take 190-203 seats, the Labor Party may take 35-41 seats, and the Greens ” 40-48.

The opposition's National Action Party (PAN) may win 106-117 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) ” 63-75, and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) ” 12-21.

In total, the opposition alliance is set for 181-213 seats.

Sunday's midterm elections became one of the largest in Mexico's history, with citizens casting their ballots for over 20,000 positions, including the Chamber of Deputies, 15 governorships and thousands of mayoral and local councilor positions. The final makeup for the lower chamber of the Congress will decide the future of Lopez Obrador's "Fourth Transformation" reform plan.

In the run-up to the elections, Mexico has seen a record surge in violence as at least 89 politicians, including 35 candidates, and dozens of their relatives and associates were reportedly killed.

