Mexico's Ruling Party To Nominate Presidential Candidate In September - Reports

Published June 12, 2023

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The Mexican ruling left-wing Morena party will decide on its candidate for the country's upcoming presidential election on September 6, Mexican media reported on Sunday.

The party will conduct a poll from August 28 to September 3 to choose a candidate for the presidency, El Financiero newspaper reported, adding that candidates must leave their current posts by June 16.

The first candidate to fulfill this condition was Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who will resign on June 12.

The Mexican presidential election will take place in 2024.

