Mexico's Sanitary Regulator Approves Use Of Cuba's Abdala Vaccine

Published December 30, 2021 | 10:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Mexican sanitary regulator Coferpis said it has approved the use of Cuba's Abdala vaccine against COVID-19.

"Cofepris has issued an emergency use authorization for the Abdala vaccine," it said.

Cuban scientists have developed four vaccines against coronavirus. In addition to two developments by the Finlay Institute (Soberana 01 and Soberana 02), two vaccines are being studied by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) - the Mambisa intranasal vaccine and the Abdala injectable vaccine. Soberana 02 and Abdala are in industrial production and mass use stages.

