Mexico's Supreme Court To Determine Legitimacy Of Referendum To Punish Ex-Presidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The request by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to hold a referendum to hold ex-presidents accountable for alleged crimes will be sent to the country's Supreme Court to determine its constitutionality, Mexican Senate speaker Eduardo Ramirez said.

"It is being submitted to the Supreme Court of Justice along with the proposal of the formulated question and will be published in the Senate Gazette," Ramirez said during a regular parliamentary session, which was broadcast on the Senate's Twitter.

The senators explained that the request of the head of the executive branch is immediately submitted to the constitutional court to determine its constitutionality, as well as compliance with the country's fundamental law for the issue, which is being put to referendum.

