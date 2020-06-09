MH17 Case Prosecutor Says No Evidence Proves Missile Launch From Snezhnoye, Zaroschenskoye

The prosecution investigating the deadly MH17 crash does not have any evidence showing that a surface-to-air missile was fired from the areas around Snezhnoye and Zaroschenskoye settlements in Ukraine's east on July 17, 2014, Prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The prosecution investigating the deadly MH17 crash does not have any evidence showing that a surface-to-air missile was fired from the areas around Snezhnoye and Zaroschenskoye settlements in Ukraine's east on July 17, 2014, Prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday.

Dutch experts have expressed the belief that the missile, which shot down Malaysian Airlines' Flight MH17, was fired from Snezhnoye, controlled by separatists back then. However, experts of Russia's Almaz-Antey arms producer have said that the missile was launched from Zaroschenskoye.

"We have explored the area, using satellite images, photos, witnesses' evidence, telecom information and other sources," Berger said, adding that the prosecution looked at images to detect possible changes indicating a missile launch.

"The prosecution has come to a preliminary conclusion that there is no specific evidence proving the launch of a surface-to-air missile," Berger noted.

He specified that Dutch and Belgian experts had established that the missile could not be launched from Zaroschenskoye, taking into consideration the registered damage. Apart from that, there are no witnesses from Zaroschenskoye who point to the launch, according to Berger.

Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team claim that MH17 was hit by Russia's Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the accident, which claimed almost 300 lives back in 2014.