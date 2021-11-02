UrduPoint.com

MH17 Court Postpones Consideration Of Compensation Claims To December

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:00 PM

MH17 Court Postpones Consideration of Compensation Claims to December

The compensation claims of the relatives of the victims of the 2014 crash of MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine will be considered by a Dutch court in December, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at a hearing on Tuesday

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The compensation claims of the relatives of the victims of the 2014 crash of MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine will be considered by a Dutch court in December, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at a hearing on Tuesday.

"The issue of the claims of the injured party will be considered in December. This block of hearings will begin on December 10," the judge said.

Previously, it was assumed that the claims of relatives would begin to be considered on November 9.

