MH17 Crash Hearing To Take Place On March 23 In Netherlands - Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The hearing on the 2014 MH17 crash will be held on March 23 in the Netherlands, with a livestream available, the district court in The Hague said Tuesday.

"The MH17 criminal proceedings will continue on 23 March 2020 at 10.00 a.m. Interested parties and press can follow the livestream. The court will only decide on previous requests and suspend hearing of the case until 8 June 2020," the court said on Twitter.

