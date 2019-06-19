UrduPoint.com
MH17 Crash Investigators Say Decide To Bring Charges Against 4 Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

MH17 Crash Investigators Say Decide to Bring Charges Against 4 Suspects

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to bring charges against four suspects over a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17, a coordinator of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), whose conclusions Russia has called baseless in the past, said Wednesday

NIEUWEGEIN (The Netherlands) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to bring charges against four suspects over a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17, a coordinator of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), whose conclusions Russia has called baseless in the past, said Wednesday.

"Based on the investigation of the Joint Investigation Team, we have decided to prosecute four suspects for downing flight MH17," Dutch Chief Prosecutor Fred Westerbeke told a press conference.

According to the JIT, three suspects, Girkin, Dubinsky and Pulatov, are Russians and currently in Russia. Another suspect, Kharchenko, is a Ukrainian.

The Boeing, which was on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

All 298 people who were on board the plane were killed. Kiev blamed local militia for the crash, but they said they had no equipment that would allow them to down a plane at that height.

The Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT), which does not include Russia, made a preliminary conclusion that the plane had been allegedly downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian Armed Forces. Russia has stressed that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile belonged to Ukraine, but the information was not taken into account.

