MH17 Hearing: Dutch Court Sees No Need In Letting Almaz-Antey Experts Study Plane Debris
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The district court of The Hague does not believe it necessary to allow experts from Russian arms company Almaz-Antey examine the debris of the MH17 flights, the judge said Monday.
A lawyer of one of the suspects, Russian national Oleg Pulatov, requested that the court allow Russian experts access to the debris of the plane, which crashed in 2014 over eastern Ukraine.