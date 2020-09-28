UrduPoint.com
MH17 Hearing Postponed Until November 3 - Judge

Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:27 PM

MH17 Hearing Postponed Until November 3 - Judge

The hearing on the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine has been postponed until November 3, the judge said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The hearing on the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine has been postponed until November 3, the judge said Monday.

The hearing in the Netherlands resumed on September 28. The next court session will not take place on November 3, the judge said.

