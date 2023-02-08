MH17 Investigation Does Not Have Enough Evidence to Initiate New Trials- Dutch Prosecutors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The investigation into the crash of the MH17 plane in Donbas in 2014 has failed to gather sufficient evidence to initiate new trials, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said on Wednesday

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The investigation into the crash of the MH17 plane in Donbas in 2014 has failed to gather sufficient evidence to initiate new trials, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said on Wednesday.

The Hague hosts on Wednesday a press conference on new findings from the JJIT regarding the 2014 downing of the MH17 plane in eastern Ukraine.

"Although a lot of new information has been discovered about various people involved, the evidence is at the moment not concrete enough to lead to new prosecutions," the JIT said in a statement.

The investigators also noted that there there are "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "decided on supplying the Buk TELAR to the DPR separatists."