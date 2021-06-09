UrduPoint.com
MH17 Investigation Rejects Testimony On Missile Launch From Area Controlled By Kiev -Judge

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reviewing the MH17 crash rejected the testimonies of two witnesses who said they saw a missile launch from the Amvrosiivka settlement near Donetsk, where the Ukrainian military units were deployed, Judge Helein Kerstens-Fokens said on Wednesday

SCHIPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reviewing the MH17 crash rejected the testimonies of two witnesses who said they saw a missile launch from the Amvrosiivka settlement near Donetsk, where the Ukrainian military units were deployed, Judge Helein Kerstens-Fokens said on Wednesday.

The judge said that testimonies from two Ukrainian refugees who now live in Russia were handed over to the JIT by Moscow. Both witnesses said that they saw a missile launch towards Amvrosiivka from the zone where the Ukrainian forces were stationed on July 17, 2014, at 5:20. According to the judge, the investigation denied testimonies as this area is too far from the point where the plane disappeared from radars.

