MH17 Investigation Unrelated to Russians Detained in Minsk in 2020 - Prosecutor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Dutch prosecutor's office cannot confirm the accuracy of CNN's reports of witnesses to the attack on the MH17 flight among Russians detained in Minsk in 2020, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Monday, adding that the people named in the report are not related to the investigation

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Dutch prosecutor's office cannot confirm the accuracy of CNN's reports of witnesses to the attack on the MH17 flight among Russians detained in Minsk in 2020, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Monday, adding that the people named in the report are not related to the investigation.

CNN has reported, citing unnamed sources, that the US supported with cash and advice last year's operation by Ukrainian security services, which tried to lure, through Belarus, 33 Russians suspected of involvement in events in Donbas.

Two of those were allegedly present during the launch of the Buk missile that brought the Malaysian Boeing down, according to the news outlet.

"We want to emphasize that this information was not provided either by the Dutch prosecutor's office, or by the country's police, or by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Therefore, we cannot say how accurate the information shared in the media is ... What we can say is that our investigation has nothing to do with the people named in the media," the prosecutor said during the court hearings.