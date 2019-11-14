MH17 probe releases new phone calls linking suspects to top Russians

A Dutch-led probe into the shooting-down of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 released new intercepted phone calls on Thursday between high-ranking Russian officials and suspects facing trial over the crash

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 )

Investigators said in a statement they were making a "new witness appeal" based on "recorded telephone calls between the leaders of the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic, a separatist group) and high-ranking Russian officials."