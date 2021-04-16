SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) A prosecutor on Friday asked the Dutch court hearing the case against four suspects in the downing of a Malaysian jet over Ukraine to reject a request by the defense to hear experts from a Russian arms maker, whose Buk missile was allegedly used to shoot the plane down.

Thijs Berger argued that Almaz-Antey experts had been questioned for a total of seven days over the span of two weeks, including in the presence of experts from the Netherlands Aerospace Center (NLR) and the Royal Military academy (RMA) of Belgium. He cited the investigative judge who said that the right of the defense to question experts "is not without limits."

"The defense's request refers to a second individual interview that, according to the investigating judge, can only take place after the interview with all of the experts," Berger said.

The final group interview, the prosecutor added, was intended to allow experts to react to the findings and conclusions of the other experts so that there would be a more in-depth discussion.

"Having an in-depth discussion does not follow from that extra questions will be put to Almaz-Antey... That would mean that extra statements would have again to be submitted to the NLR and the RMA, and this would not lead to more depth but to more width to the discussion ” and that was not the intention of the court. This is why further interview of Almaz-Antey experts has to be denied," he said.

The Amsterdam-to-Kuala-Lumpur flight MH17 crashed in July 2014, killing 298 people on board, many of them Dutch. An international group of investigators blamed the crash on a Buk missile strike by eastern Ukrainian rebels, who denied having a weapon capable of hitting a high-flying plane. Three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged with the downing.