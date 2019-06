(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One of the main suspects in the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine denied Wednesday that pro-Russian separatists were behind the missile attack that left 298 people dead

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :One of the main suspects in the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine denied Wednesday that pro-Russian separatists were behind the missile attack that left 298 people dead

"I can only say that rebels did not shoot down the Boeing," Igor Strelkov, who is also known as Igor Girkin, told Russia's Interfax news agency.