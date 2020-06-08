(@FahadShabbir)

Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Lawyers for a Russian suspect in the trial of four men accused of downing flight MH17 said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has severely hampered efforts to prepare a preliminary defence.

The high-profile trial on the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines jetliner over eastern Ukraine in 2014 -- killing all 298 people on board -- was postponed for procedural reasons two and a half months ago, at the same time as the pandemic was peaking in the Netherlands.

It resumed at the high-security courthouse just outside Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Monday, with judges and prosecutors sitting next to each other but separated with glass plates.

At the last hearing on March 23, the Netherlands had already entered into lockdown while Russia later followed suit, making contact with suspect Oleg Pulatov virtually impossible, his defence lawyer Sabine ten Doesschate said.

"All these measures have had a huge impact on the preparation for the preliminary defence of Oleg Pulatov," she told the hearing, which was also attended by a limited number of relatives and journalists.

"Our contact with our client has been minimal... and discussions about matters which could be hugely relevant to his defence have simply not been possible," Ten Doesschate said.

This included details of accusations against Pulatov and whether the Netherlands had jurisdiction to try the case, she said.

Pulatov, a Russian national, together with fellow countrymen Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko have been charged by Dutch prosecutors with murder and causing the flight to crash.

As has been the case in previous hearings, none of the four suspects were in court, with only Pulatov being defended by a legal team.