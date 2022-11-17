UrduPoint.com

MH17 Trial Biased, Based On Political Order - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Moscow regrets that The Hague court neglected the principles of impartial justice for the sake of political expediency, and believes that the MH17 proceedings were based on a political order directed against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"Both the course and the results of the proceedings indicate that it was based on a political order to reinforce the version promoted by The Hague and its associates in the Joint Investigation Team about Russia's involvement in the tragedy," the statement says.

The ministry noted that Russia was not a party to this process, despite this, the Dutch prosecutor's office tried in every possible way to present the case differently.

"The court was assigned the role of a marginal participant, whose task was to fit the relevant evidence base to the conviction and neglect the facts that contradict it.

As we can see, the Dutch Themis coped with its task," the ministry noted.

The ministry emphasized that throughout the entire process, the court was under unprecedented pressure from Dutch politicians, representatives of the prosecutor's office and the media, who imposed a politically motivated outcome of the proceedings, noting that objectivity and impartiality in such conditions are out of the question.

"We deeply regret that the District Court of The Hague has neglected the principles of impartial justice in favor of the current political situation, thereby causing a serious reputational blow to the entire judicial system of the Netherlands," the ministry added.

