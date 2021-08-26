Mi-17 Helicopter of Mexican Navy Crashes Soon After Takeoff in Central State of Hidalgo

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) 17 helicopter of the Mexican Navy with the interior minister of the state of Veracruz has crashed soon after taking off in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, with no one having been seriously injured in the incident.

"I thank you for the support after the accident with the navy's helicopter, on which we inspected the areas hit by the Grace hurricane.

Luckily, there are no victims. We continue to help, despite being slightly injured," Interior Minister of Hidalgo Eric Cisneros wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

A video from social networks shows the helicopter falling on the field after the loss of control by pilots.

This is the third Mi-17 crash in Mexico after the October 2018 incident that left one crew member dead and the May 2019 accident that killed seven people.