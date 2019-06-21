Mi-2 Helicopter Crashes in Southern Russia Leaving Pilot Killed - Emergencies Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A private Mi-2 helicopter crashed on Friday in the southern Russian Krasnodar Territory, leaving the pilot killed, a source in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The helicopter belongs to a private entrepreneur. It carried out field spraying works," the source said, adding that the pilot was killed.