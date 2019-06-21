UrduPoint.com
Mi-2 Helicopter Crashes In Southern Russia Leaving Pilot Killed - Emergencies Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:24 PM

Mi-2 Helicopter Crashes in Southern Russia Leaving Pilot Killed - Emergencies Ministry

A private Mi-2 helicopter crashed on Friday in the southern Russian Krasnodar Territory, leaving the pilot killed, a source in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A private Mi-2 helicopter crashed on Friday in the southern Russian Krasnodar Territory, leaving the pilot killed, a source in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The helicopter belongs to a private entrepreneur. It carried out field spraying works," the source said, adding that the pilot was killed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

