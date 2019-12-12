MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Russia's Mi-28 military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in the Krasnodar Territory because of a pilot's error, or a technical failure, a source in Russian security services told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the helicopter crashed near the Korenovsk airfield at about 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT), leaving both crew members on board dead.