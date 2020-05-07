UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mi-35 Helicopter Makes Hard Landing In Crimea, 3 Crew Members Injured - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:34 PM

Mi-35 Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Crimea, 3 Crew Members Injured - Russian Military

Russia's Mi-35 helicopter made a hard landing in the Crimea during a scheduled flight, three crew members were injured, and nothing was destroyed on the ground, Russia's Southern Military District said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia's Mi-35 helicopter made a hard landing in the Crimea during a scheduled flight, three crew members were injured, and nothing was destroyed on the ground, Russia's Southern Military District said on Thursday.

"On May 7, during a planned training flight at an airfield in the Republic of Crimea, the Mi-35 helicopter made a hard landing. The flight was carried out without ammunition.

Nothing was destroyed on the ground," the statement says.

Three crew members were taken to the hospital, where they received the necessary medical care, it says. A commission of the air force and air defense of the Southern Military District was sent to the scene of the incident to clarify all its causes and circumstances.

According to local emergency services, those injured were sent to the central hospital of the city of Dzhankoi.

Related Topics

Injured Russia May All

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

21 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Greece to reopen museums mid-June: minister

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.