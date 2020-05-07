Mi-35 Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Crimea, 3 Crew Members Injured - Russian Military

Russia's Mi-35 helicopter made a hard landing in the Crimea during a scheduled flight, three crew members were injured, and nothing was destroyed on the ground, Russia's Southern Military District said on Thursday

"On May 7, during a planned training flight at an airfield in the Republic of Crimea, the Mi-35 helicopter made a hard landing. The flight was carried out without ammunition.

Nothing was destroyed on the ground," the statement says.

Three crew members were taken to the hospital, where they received the necessary medical care, it says. A commission of the air force and air defense of the Southern Military District was sent to the scene of the incident to clarify all its causes and circumstances.

According to local emergency services, those injured were sent to the central hospital of the city of Dzhankoi.