Mi-38 Trial Model Makes Emergency Landing Near Moscow Due to Atypical Engine Work- Company

A trial model of Mi-38 helicopter made an emergency landing in the Moscow region on Thursday because of the atypical work of one of the engines, there were no casualties, the press service of the manufacturer, Russian Helicopters, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A trial model of Mi-38 helicopter made an emergency landing in the Moscow region on Thursday because of the atypical work of one of the engines, there were no casualties, the press service of the manufacturer, Russian Helicopters, told Sputnik.

According to the press service, there was "heightened vibration" in one of the engines during the fourth run in emergency regime. There were no problems in the first three runs.

"The helicopter crew decided to make a landing, which was successful. There were no casualties, no damages to the helicopter" the press service said.

At the moment, a panel is being formed to find out the cause of the incident.