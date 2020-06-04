UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mi-38 Trial Model Makes Emergency Landing Near Moscow Due To Atypical Engine Work- Company

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:03 PM

Mi-38 Trial Model Makes Emergency Landing Near Moscow Due to Atypical Engine Work- Company

A trial model of Mi-38 helicopter made an emergency landing in the Moscow region on Thursday because of the atypical work of one of the engines, there were no casualties, the press service of the manufacturer, Russian Helicopters, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A trial model of Mi-38 helicopter made an emergency landing in the Moscow region on Thursday because of the atypical work of one of the engines, there were no casualties, the press service of the manufacturer, Russian Helicopters, told Sputnik.

According to the press service, there was "heightened vibration" in one of the engines during the fourth run in emergency regime. There were no problems in the first three runs.

"The helicopter crew decided to make a landing, which was successful. There were no casualties, no damages to the helicopter" the press service said.

At the moment, a panel is being formed to find out the cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Zahid Ahmad says marriage saved him from going ast ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 146 employees for their innov ..

16 minutes ago

Libyan GNA Deputy Prime Minister Met in Moscow Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Trust in Ability of Gov't to Manage COVID-19 Outbr ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow, Minsk May Resume Talks on Integration Road ..

3 minutes ago

Walmart Removes Firearms, Ammunition From Sales in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.