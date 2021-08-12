UrduPoint.com

Mi-8 Helicopter That Crashed In Russia's Far East Carried 16 People - Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) There were 16 people on board a Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"At 00:50 (Moscow time) on August 12, 2021, information was received about the crash landing of a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero airline in the area of the Kuril Lake of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve.

According to preliminary information, there are three crew members and 13 passengers on board. The Russian Emergencies Ministry's Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers is being readied. Further information is being specified," the ministry said.

