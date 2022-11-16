MI5 Chief Says Only 400 of 600 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Were Spies

Of the 600 Russian diplomats expelled from Europe over Ukraine this year, only 400 were spies, Ken McCallum, head of the UK counterintelligence service MI5, said on Wednesday, without specifying the reason behind the remaining 200 expulsions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Of the 600 Russian diplomats expelled from Europe over Ukraine this year, only 400 were spies, Ken McCallum, head of the UK counterintelligence service MI5, said on Wednesday, without specifying the reason behind the remaining 200 expulsions.

"This year, a concerted campaign has seen a massive number of Russian officials expelled from countries around the world, including more than 600 from Europe - over 400 of whom we judge are spies. This has struck the most significant strategic blow against the Russian Intelligence Services in recent European history," McCallum said in an annual threat update published by the MI5.

The UK government expelled 23 Russian "spies posing as diplomats" and refused to issue more than 100 visas to Russian diplomats on national security grounds in a move aimed at "preventing Russian intelligence restocking.

"

"We've continued to work intensively to make the UK the hardest possible operating environment for Russian covert action," McCallum added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included, among other things, the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats. Moscow, on the basis of reciprocity, expelled dozens of employees of various diplomatic missions.