UrduPoint.com

MI5 Chief Says Only 400 Of 600 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Were Spies

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 10:59 PM

MI5 Chief Says Only 400 of 600 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Were Spies

Of the 600 Russian diplomats expelled from Europe over Ukraine this year, only 400 were spies, Ken McCallum, head of the UK counterintelligence service MI5, said on Wednesday, without specifying the reason behind the remaining 200 expulsions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Of the 600 Russian diplomats expelled from Europe over Ukraine this year, only 400 were spies, Ken McCallum, head of the UK counterintelligence service MI5, said on Wednesday, without specifying the reason behind the remaining 200 expulsions.

"This year, a concerted campaign has seen a massive number of Russian officials expelled from countries around the world, including more than 600 from Europe - over 400 of whom we judge are spies. This has struck the most significant strategic blow against the Russian Intelligence Services in recent European history," McCallum said in an annual threat update published by the MI5.

The UK government expelled 23 Russian "spies posing as diplomats" and refused to issue more than 100 visas to Russian diplomats on national security grounds in a move aimed at "preventing Russian intelligence restocking.

"

"We've continued to work intensively to make the UK the hardest possible operating environment for Russian covert action," McCallum added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included, among other things, the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats. Moscow, on the basis of reciprocity, expelled dozens of employees of various diplomatic missions.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk United Kingdom February From Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking post ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking post-mortem report of late senior ..

26 seconds ago
 Trump Jr. Says US Should Stop Sending Billions to ..

Trump Jr. Says US Should Stop Sending Billions to Kiev After Ukraine Missile Hit ..

27 seconds ago
 Russia Urges Poland to Avoid Kiev Regime's Dirty P ..

Russia Urges Poland to Avoid Kiev Regime's Dirty Provocations - Foreign Ministry

29 seconds ago
 US Has Nothing to Contradict Claims That Ukrainian ..

US Has Nothing to Contradict Claims That Ukrainian Missile Struck Poland - White ..

31 seconds ago
 Air France Employees Threaten Strike During Christ ..

Air France Employees Threaten Strike During Christmas - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Majority of Americans Say Trump Should Not Run for ..

Majority of Americans Say Trump Should Not Run for President in 2024 - Poll

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.