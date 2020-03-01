MIA Rossiya Segodnya Appeals to UN, OSCE, UNESCO Over Situation Around Sputnik Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is appealing to the United Nations, OSCE and UNESCO in connection with the situation around the attack on Sputnik Turkey employees.

On Saturday night, groups of aggressive people, who were shouting out nationalist slogans, insults and threats, tried to force their way into the homes of three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara. According to Sputnik Turkey, the attackers tried to break the doors and were shouting "Turkey for Turks," "Traitors," "Russian spies." They managed to get away before the police arrived. The incident did not result in any injures.

The journalists were intimidated and were called to stop their professional activity. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, from Saturday evening, the journalists are being held by the Turkish security forces for giving evidence.

The situation is complicated by the fact that it is not possible to maintain contact with them.

"We are currently appealing to the international human rights and journalist organizations ” the UN, OSCE, UNESCO, the International Federation of Journalists ” with the requirement to pay close attention to the situation around Sputnik Turkey," the press service of Rossiya Segodnya said.

Meanwhile, OSCE representative on freedom of the media Harlem Desir has already condemned the attempt to attack Sputnik Turkey employees.

"I condemn last night's threats & attempted attack against 3 #Turkey based @sputnik_TR journalists, outside their homes in Ankara. Also concerned that they were reportedly detained today over an article. I urge the authorities to ensure the safety of foreign correspondents," Desir said on Twitter.