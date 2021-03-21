(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) The city authorities of Miami Beach in the US state of Floria have imposed an islandwide curfew and declared a state of emergency, as arriving spring break crowds sparked safety concerns amid the pandemic, the city management said late Saturday.

"Miami Beach Interim City Manager Raul J. Aguila has declared a State of Emergency throughout the City in light of the Miami Beach Police Department's significant concerns relating to larger than expected spring break crowds," the official message read.

The curfew came into force on Saturday at 8.00 p.m. (00:00 GMT Sunday).

"All sidewalk café operations including expanded outdoor restaurant seating shall be SUSPENDED in the High Impact Zone, effective 7 p.

m. tonight (pursuant to the City's High Impact Ordinance), and all sidewalk café operators are directed to stack or remove tables and chairs no later than 8 p.m. tonight," the statement said.

Restaurants in the so-called high impact zone were allowed to continue operating until 12 a.m. for delivery orders only.

Several causeways across the city were completely closed to traffic from 9.00 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Miami Beach City Commission is expected to convene later on Sunday to discuss and further take action with regard to the declaration of the state of emergency.