UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency As Spring Break Crowds Flood Florida's Island City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:00 PM

Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency as Spring Break Crowds Flood Florida's Island City

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) The city authorities of Miami Beach in the US state of Floria have imposed an islandwide curfew and declared a state of emergency, as arriving spring break crowds sparked safety concerns amid the pandemic, the city management said late Saturday.

"Miami Beach Interim City Manager Raul J. Aguila has declared a State of Emergency throughout the City in light of the Miami Beach Police Department's significant concerns relating to larger than expected spring break crowds," the official message read.

The curfew came into force on Saturday at 8.00 p.m. (00:00 GMT Sunday).

"All sidewalk café operations including expanded outdoor restaurant seating shall be SUSPENDED in the High Impact Zone, effective 7 p.

m. tonight (pursuant to the City's High Impact Ordinance), and all sidewalk café operators are directed to stack or remove tables and chairs no later than 8 p.m. tonight," the statement said.

Restaurants in the so-called high impact zone were allowed to continue operating until 12 a.m. for delivery orders only.

Several causeways across the city were completely closed to traffic from 9.00 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Miami Beach City Commission is expected to convene later on Sunday to discuss and further take action with regard to the declaration of the state of emergency.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Miami Beach Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Happiness for all embedded in UAE cul ..

2 hours ago

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Kuwait registers 1,347 new coronavirus cases, fiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.