Miami Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to 18 After Finding 2 Children - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The death toll in the 12-story Surfside condo collapse has risen to 18 after two bodies were found in the rubble, ages four and ten, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

"Since our last briefing, I am very pained to tell you we found two additional bodies in the rubble, which brings our total count to 18," Cava said on Wednesday evening. "It is also with great sorrow, a real pain, that I have to share with you that the two of these [bodies] were children, age four and ten."

Cava noted 147 residents of the building are still unaccounted for.