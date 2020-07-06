Miami Closes Re-Opened Restaurants, Gyms Amid Novel Coronavirus Rebound - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The city of Miami closed restaurants, gyms and other entertainment facilities with an emergency order prompted by a surge in novel coronavirus cases following an ill-fated effort to re-open the state, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a press release on Monday.

"We are still tracking the spike in the number of cases involving 18- to 34-year-olds that began in mid-June, which the County's medical experts say was caused by a number of factors, including young people going to congested places - indoors and outside - without taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing," Gimenez said.

Graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings, contributed to a spike that set new records for novel coronavirus infections, the release said.

Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 206,447 novel coronavirus cases, an increase of 6,336 cases from the day before.

In late April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis moved to aggressively re-open Florida by allowing bars, beaches, restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen when new cases dropped below 1,700 daily, according to media reports.