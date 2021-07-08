Miami Condo Collapse Crews Transition to Recovery Ops as Death Toll Hits 54

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Crews working at the site of the collapsed condo building near Miami, Florida will be switching from search and rescue to recovery operations at midnight as the death toll reaches 54, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing.

"It is with deep, profound sadness that this afternoon I'm able to share that we made the extremely difficult decision to transition from operation search and rescue to recovery," Cava said on Wednesday.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the possibility of someone still being alive is near zero. However, Burkett also said he has not lost hope because there could be a miracle. Fire officials also said