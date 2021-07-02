Miami-Dade County Mayor Says They Resumed Building Collapse Search And Rescue Efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Search and rescue efforts at the site of the Surfside condo collapse have resumed after a brief pause for engineers to evaluate the safety of the standing structure, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

"I'm very glad that I can share with you that starting around 4:45 p.m. [local time] today, we resumed our search and rescue efforts," Cava said on Thursday.