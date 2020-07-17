UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miami Hospitals At 95% Capacity Due To COVID Surge - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:13 AM

Miami Hospitals at 95% Capacity Due to COVID Surge - Mayor

Hospitals in Florida's Miami have reached 95 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 surge and are projected to be completely full in a month, Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Hospitals in Florida's Miami have reached 95 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 surge and are projected to be completely full in a month, Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference Thursday.

"A little report on our hospitals: they are are at 95 percent capacity. They are converting non-COVID beds to COVID beds," Suarez said.

He also said the hospitals will reach full capacity in about four weeks assuming the same growth rate.

Suarez said Miami has seen a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, from a high of125 cases per day down to about 60, while positive tests have also flattened out.

The mayor said the highest category of people getting infected are people aged 18 to 34.

He also announced that on Friday he will meet with the business community to discuss the possibility of a future lockdown.

Cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks and some local officials are considering additional shutdowns to try to stem the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Business Same Miami Florida Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

57 seconds ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

46 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.