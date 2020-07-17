Miami Hospitals at 95% Capacity Due to COVID Surge - Mayor

Hospitals in Florida's Miami have reached 95 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 surge and are projected to be completely full in a month, Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Hospitals in Florida's Miami have reached 95 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 surge and are projected to be completely full in a month, Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference Thursday.

"A little report on our hospitals: they are are at 95 percent capacity. They are converting non-COVID beds to COVID beds," Suarez said.

He also said the hospitals will reach full capacity in about four weeks assuming the same growth rate.

Suarez said Miami has seen a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, from a high of125 cases per day down to about 60, while positive tests have also flattened out.

The mayor said the highest category of people getting infected are people aged 18 to 34.

He also announced that on Friday he will meet with the business community to discuss the possibility of a future lockdown.

Cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks and some local officials are considering additional shutdowns to try to stem the spread of the virus.