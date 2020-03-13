UrduPoint.com
Miami Mayor In Self-Quarantine After Testing Positive For Coronavirus - Statement

Fri 13th March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Friday said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged anyone who has been in close contact with him to self isolate for 14 days.

"I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I feel completely healthy and strong," Suarez said. "If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested.

"

Suarez said he would continue to run the city government remotely and would declare a state of emergency this afternoon.

"At 2:00 pm, we will be holding a press conference at Miami City Hall to announce that the City of Miami will be entering into a State of Emergency," he said.

Suarez said that on Monday and Tuesday he was in the same room as a member of Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro's staff who afterwards tested positive for the new coronavirus.

