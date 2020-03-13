UrduPoint.com
Miami Mayor Says He's In Self-Quarantine After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Friday said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged anyone who has been in close contact with to self isolate for 14 days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Friday said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged anyone who has been in close contact with to self isolate for 14 days.

"I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19.

I feel completely healthy and strong," Suarez said. "If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested."

