WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Friday said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged anyone who has been in close contact with to self isolate for 14 days.

"I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19.

I feel completely healthy and strong," Suarez said. "If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested."