Miami Roads Flooded, Cars Stranded Amid Heavy Rains - City Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Streets were flooded in Miami amid a heavy storm that hit Florida, local authorities report.

The storm, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone One by the National Hurricane Center, brought over 10 inches of rain to Miami over a 72-hour span, according to AccuWeather.

The City of Miami released videos of flooded streets on social media, warning of extremely dangerous road conditions and advising people to "Stay home and (not) walk or drive on flooded roads" and not to attempt to retrieve stranded vehicles.

The city authorities said that the storm is "a dangerous and life-threatening situation" and that many roads around Miami remain inaccessible.

The New York Times reported that the storm resulted in 310 million gallons of wastewater and rainwater flowing into the Miami-Dade County treatment plant, surpassing the daily limit.